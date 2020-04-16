Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding missing or runaway juvenile

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing or runaway juvenile.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, seventeen-year-old Michael Alex Barr was last seen in the Pressman’s Home area of the county.

Michael was wearing a dark gray sweatshirt, gray shorts and black tennis shoes when he was last seen.

The release says he may have traveled to the Bristol, Tennessee or Bristol, Virginia area.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-272-4848 or dispatch at 423-272-7121.

The release did not specify when Michael was last seen.