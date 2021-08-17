HCSO: Active-shooter call at Volunteer High believed to have come from outside Tennessee

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: WJHL

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — One week after authorities received an active shooter call claiming to be a student at Volunteer High School, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the call is believed to have been made from out of state.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson upheld in a release that there was never an active shooter at the school, and there were no shots fired.

HCSO reports the school’s video surveillance confirms a medical emergency occurred the same time the call came in, and no one was injured.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident along with the Church Hill Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

No evidence has found any indication of danger, and authorities urge the public to report any suspicious activity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Campbell County brothers missing after leaving home to search for ginseng

Crisis in Afghanistan: Latest developments, East Tennessee veterans, lawmakers weigh in

U.S. Forestry Service hiring

Doctors hope COVID-19 treatment will help keep more people out of hospital

Brothers went ginseng hunting, never returned

Muzzle sent to former Tenn. vaccine official purchased from account linked to her Amex