HCSO: Man charged after biting deputy twice

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is behind bars on several charges after reportedly biting a Hawkins County deputy twice during a pursuit at a local grocery store.

According to the arrest warrant, Jonathan Ketron of Kingsport was taken into custody after the pursuit that had begun as a domestic incident.

A deputy was on patrol and saw a man beating on the window and tugging the door handle of a vehicle in the Weigel’s parking lot on West Stone Drive before walking away toward a grocery store, Price Less Foods. The deputy spoke with a woman who was crying uncontrollably in the vehicle and she told him she had locked herself in the vehicle to get away from the suspect, identified as Ketron.

The report says the deputy then entered the Price Less Foods to speak with Ketron, but when he told Ketron to stop and come over to him, Ketron allegedly cursed at the deputy and fled.

The deputy was able to catch and tackle Ketron to the ground and during the struggle, Ketron allegedly bit the deputy on both wrists – leaving marks.

Ketron was charged with domestic assault, evading arrest, resisting arrest, assault to an officer and violation of probation out of Sullivan County.

