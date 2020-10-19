HCSO: Neighbors say Church Hill monkey has been ongoing issue after multiple ‘conflicts’

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after a monkey in Church Hill allegedly jumped on and tried to bite a woman.

According to a report from HCSO, deputies were called to a home on Nikki Circle on Thursday, October 15 after a woman called saying she was attacked by a monkey.

The woman told deputies she was walking out to the driveway at night when a monkey jumped on her and tried to bite her.

She told deputies the monkey had then jumped off her and onto her car. Deputies report that handprints that “seemed consistent with a monkey” were seen on the vehicle.

According to HCSO, the woman said the monkey belonged to her next door neighbor.

A neighbor across the street also told deputies that she had also had “a conflict with the monkey.”

The second neighbor said she had tried to fend the monkey off with a stick, but the monkey took it from her before jumping on her car and running off.

Deputies report seeing the same type of handprint on the second neighbor’s vehicle.

HCSO reports the second neighbor said the monkey ran back to its residence after taking the stick. She said she could hear the owner “scolding the monkey.”

Deputies report they were unable to contact the reported owner of the monkey at the time.

Other neighborhood residents reportedly told deputies that the monkey has been an ongoing issue in the area.

The report says the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency would be contacted “for possible charges on the monkey running at large.”

News Channel 11 has reached out to TWRA for a statement regarding the monkey but has not yet received a response.