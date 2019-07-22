HCSO: ‘Operation Bad News’ drug roundup results in several meth-related arrests

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – “Praise God and Team Hamblen County Sheriff’s Deputies,” stated the opening line of a social media post made by the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office on Monday following the arrest of several people after a drug roundup.

According to HCSO, on Saturday, July 20, Hamblen County deputies began the drug roundup, “Operation Bad News.”

The roundup resulted in 23 state arrests and 10 federal arrests, with HCSO saying, “approximately 80% of drug arrests were contributed to meth.”

The 10 federal arrests were on charges for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

More arrests are expected from this case.

