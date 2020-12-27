“He always wanted to serve”: Chuckey-Doak graduate helped evacuate citizens before Nashville explosion

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Among the chaos that was Christmas morning in downtown Nashville, six Metro Police officers scrambled to evacuate surrounding citizens before an RV exploded near Broadway.

One of those six officers graduated from Greene County’s Chuckey-Doak High School.

Sgt. Timothy Miller is described as special, smart and athletic by Greene County staff members who remember him as a student.

News Channel 11 spoke with longtime teacher Anna Ricker, who remembers Miller in the classroom before his graduation in 2001.

“The thing I remember the most about him was he was just very, very funny, and I can remember specific instances of laughing with him or laughing at him,” Ricker said. “He was also very polite, you know, a ‘yes, ma’am; no, ma’am’ kind of student, which is very unique, so you remember that from a student.

Ricker said Miller’s line of work now doesn’t come as a surprise.

“We always thought of him as probably going into the military, fire fighter or police officer,” Ricker said. “So, this suits him perfectly from the personality that we saw when he was young.”

One former Chuckey-Doak athletic department member described Miller as the type to take initiative.

“Tim was a very smart student and was very athletic,” George Frye said. “He was well liked by his peers and teachers. He was a leader in school and represented Chuckey-Doak High School with pride and respect. He always wanted to serve. We are very proud of him.”

Ricker said that although Miller ventured on into Nashville, the community he left behind continues to cheer him on.

“He may be living in Nashville, but he’s still a Black Knight, and he’ll always be a Black Knight,” Ricker said. “We’re very, very proud of him, and the community will be very, very proud of him as well.”