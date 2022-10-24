KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music icon Dolly Parton posted to Instagram about Leslie Jordan after his fatal car crash in Hollywood Monday.

Parton posted to Instagram that she was hurt and shocked by Jordan’s death and felt she lost a family member.

“Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had special bond with him. I know people always say ‘Oh, they will be missed’ but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who know him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil’ brother.”

Jordan died after his car crashed into a building, his agent reported to TMZ. TMZ also stated law enforcement said Jordan was having some type of medical emergency.

The Chattanooga native was best known for his roles in “Hearts Afire” and “Will & Grace.” He was 67 years old.