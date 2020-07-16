Health expert warns of flu and COVID-19 colliding in same season

News

by: WREG

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inside St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Dr. Richard Webby is a globally known influenza expert.

Dr. Webby is part of a team of scientists that advises the World Health Organization on the makeup of each year’s flu vaccine.

He said it’s possible influenza and COVID-19 are on a collision course.

“It’s a great question … and no one has the real answer, but it’s something we have to be prepared for,” Dr. Webby said. “So these are two viruses that cause similar symptoms, and if they are going to be around at the same time, it’s really going to complicate matters … I think the biggest message we can get out now is, take that flu vaccine as soon as it gets here. We want to keep people out of of the emergency rooms, out of the doctor’s office, out of hospitals.”

To complicate matters, schools will be reopening soon, and the viruses have similar symptoms.

“Muscle aches, runny nose, a cough, sniffle, but we’re heading into a time of year where we’re going to have schools open, and we need to identify these COVID-19 cases as quickly as possible,” Dr. Webby said.

COVID-19 is putting a strain on public health resources, and some health experts said a dual test is needed.

“Nothing is ready for primetime,” Dr. Webby said. “For example, the U.S. CDC has a test before the FDA now getting reviewed. One sample, get tested for both, and that’s where we need to be.”

For now, Dr. Webby said Mid-South residents should social distance and mask up as we face a season of unknowns, especially if the flu and COVID-19 collide.

“That’s going to put a lot of strain on our hospitals and public health facilities,” he said. “We need to hope for the best but be prepared for this getting worse.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe"

Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate"

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19"

Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order allowing county mayors to mandate masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order allowing county mayors to mandate masks"

Sevier County leaders discuss implementing mask requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sevier County leaders discuss implementing mask requirements"

Gov. Lee grants mayors in 89 counties authority to issue mask requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee grants mayors in 89 counties authority to issue mask requirements"

Mask mandate: Getting used to a new routine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mask mandate: Getting used to a new routine"

KY nurse hospitalized with COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KY nurse hospitalized with COVID-19"

Coronavirus outbreak in University of Washington frat houses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus outbreak in University of Washington frat houses"

Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states"

Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots"

Pellissippi State employee tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pellissippi State employee tests positive for COVID-19"

Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states"

Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts"

Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat"

Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response"

Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning""

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter