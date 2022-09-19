KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are tired of the same old workout maybe it’s time to try something a little different. A local yoga studio offers a spin on the meditative exercise of yoga and moves it off the ground and in the air.

You’ve likely heard of yoga poses like three-legged dog, dancer pose or flying dog — but let’s make it aerial. Instructors at Renegade Yoga in Knoxville are taking the usual yoga class and flipping into what they call their Anti–Gravity Flow class.

“So, it is antigravity because there is a lot of different benefits, but you are hanging in the air when you’re doing yoga poses and other stretches,” said instructor Brittany Charnley.

When you first walk in it’s quite the sight. Charnley partners with Christina McCaverty to teach Anti-Gravity Flow. She says it may take some getting used to. “No, just looking at it will be intimidating. You’re like how am I going to get in there? How am I going to do that? But we go step by step on how to get into a certain pose in the hammock.”

Using those hammocks to stretch and bend to increase your flexibility and strength. Kristin Lueking enjoys the workout she gets from this class.

“So if you’ve been having neck issues or stiff neck, or a headache I immediately usually feel better because I’m able to stretch in a deeper stretch than it was before, especially have worked out I’m really sore and that stretch hurts a little bit of work.” said Lueking.

What does it feel like to take your yoga routine off the mat? “You’re weightless. It’s like swimming or flying and you’re able to move your body in any way,” said Lueking.

This class at Renegade Yoga is for all fitness levels. You don’t have to be a yoga master to try something new.