KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New year, new you? To achieve those goals, you might want to check out something you haven’t done before — Barre3 on Bearden Hill.

“Barre3 is an efficient and effective workout that combines strength, cardio, and mindfulness. So what I love about Barre3 is that you get a full body workout every time you come to class,” said Sarena Montogmery, who is the owner and instructor of Barre3 Bearden Hill.

Montgomery says their workouts are about the total body experience not just fitting into your too-tight jeans.

“Barre is the first place that I found a studio where it’s not focused on what do, you weigh or how much weight have you lost or what do you look like. It’s so much about how you feel and this is the first place that I found a good mental health place,” Sierra Garvin said.

Garvin has been attending classes at the studio for a while and she said those moments of serenity are what drew her in. Taking those moments to not only workout the muscles but the mind as well.

“It’s all about taking care of you holistically. At the end of every class, we have a mindfulness portion of class. We do breath work and all of that, which kind of re-centers you. So you are getting everything,” Montgomery said.

Make no mistake the mix of cardio, resistance bands, core ball and of course a barre will give you the sweat you are looking for.

“Throughout class, they might say the name of a posture and you might not know what it is but they are going to show you exactly how to do it with your body and they are going to give you options and modifications for everything,” Montgomery said.

Those leaving the class say it is time well spent.

“Exhausted but very accomplished. I leave the studio feeling good and I have respected and honored my body for the day,” said Garvin.

Barre3 will open a new location in Hardin Valley in late Spring. For those who may still feel intimidated to try the workout, they offer the first week free.