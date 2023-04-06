KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Centro Hispano de East Tennessee is hosting its inaugural health fair or “Feria de Salud.” Several organizations will offer health services.

Guests can visit tables for primary care and behavioral health appointments, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, mammograms, insurance information, blood pressure and blood glucose tests, food baskets, and more.

The event will take place in John Tarleton Park, 3201 Division Street in Knoxville on Friday, April 14. For questions contact Centro Hispano’s Health Promoter, Celeste Paula, at (865) 910-7763.

¡Estamos muy emocionados de anunciar los detalles finales de nuestra primera Feria de Salud del año! Diferentes organizaciones ofrecerán servicios de salud como atención primaria y citas de salud, vacunas y refuerzos contra COVID-19, mamografías, información sobre seguros, pruebas de presión arterial y glucosa en sangre, canastas de alimentos y más. Esperamos verlos en John Tarleton Park el 14 de abril. Para cualquier consulta comuníquese con nuestra Promotora de Salud, Celeste Paula, al (865) 910-7763.

According to its 2021 Annual Report, the nonprofit had more than 600 health inquiries and had enrolled dozens in telehealth programs. Its staff also fielded thousands of referrals for health resources.

Centro Hispano helps “Greater Knoxville understand the presence and contributions of Latino families in East Tennessee, as well as the challenges they face.”

“By actively investing in Latinos, we seek to contribute to the strength of East Tennessee’s communities. Centro also serves as a welcoming community center — a resource and a gathering place for families of all backgrounds to feel like they are an integral part of life here in the Tennessee Valley.”