KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s the time of year when you are probably taking a few more trips to the pharmacy than normal. Whether it’s over-the-counter (OTC) or prescription medication, it’s important to use medicines wisely for the best outcome.

David Belew, MPH, PharmD, is the president of Belew Pharmacy in Knoxville, and he has some tips your pharmacist wants you to know.

“I’ll give the first rule. The expiration date is there for a reason and the FDA actually stands behind that expiration date as far as stability is concerned. So, for the stability of the compound and its effectiveness, the expiration date is really important. Now, from time to time, companies will do beyond-use dating on lots of products and they may extend an expiration date,” he said.

As a general rule, if it’s reached that date, it’s probably best to toss it. Unwanted medications can be dropped off at local pharmacies, like Belew, for safe disposal.

Next, are you storing your medications properly? You’d be surprised. As a general rule, it needs to be someplace out of direct sunlight.

“It needs to be relatively low humidity, so storing meds in a bathroom, that gets steamier, probably is not the best idea. So, it’s generally all about temperature and humidity and light. General room temperature, out of direct sunlight, and someplace that’s not terribly humid,” said Belew.

Did your parents or grandparents always keep the cotton ball in their medicine bottle? Guess what, it’s to be taken out.

“If it is a bottle with cotton in it, it was there for a reason. And it’s because those tablets are probably a little more fragile than others and in the shipping process a manufacturer will put cotton on the top of the bottle to keep those tablets from taking damage during shipping. When you get home. You need to take that cotton out and throw that away. Cotton can sometimes hold moisture inside a bottle which can then lead to degradation of the contents,” he said.

Currently, it feels like everyone is sick. Here is something else Belew wants people to keep in mind.

“Here in cold and flu season, one thing and one thing only, if you get an antibiotic, and it is for 10 days’ worth of therapy, please take all 10 days of that prescription. Don’t stop after seven because you’re feeling so much better thinking you’ll hang on to some of it. It just doesn’t work that way. If it’s written for 10 days, you need to take it for 10 days,” said Belew.

He said not doing so, causes strains of bacteria to become resistant to certain antibiotics. You want to take the whole pack to knock it out. Last, watch out for mixing combination medicines to make sure you’re not doubling up on one of the active ingredients. Finally, consult your local pharmacist if you aren’t sure which products can be taken simultaneously.