KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The cold East Tennessee days in the wintertime are more than just inconvenient, they can be painful for those living with arthritis. You’ve likely heard someone say that the weather impacts the pain in their joints – and they may be on to something.

“Well, interestingly, for many years, we felt like that was a myth that weather could affect joints. But research has since come out that validates what patients have been saying for years, which is joint pain, it can be influenced by weather. Specifically, what we know is that when weather passages come through, there’s typically a change in barometric pressure. And that change in pressure also can change the pressure within our joints,” Mark Conley, a physical therapist with Covenant Health, said.

The change in pressure makes for a miserable day to do the most routine of things.

“So, most joints are a confined space and within that space is fluid called synovial fluid. And that fluid can expand and contract with the passage of weather fronts. And so, if we have a sudden change in our joint space pressure, a lot of times that can equal pain. So that’s why so many people can predict weather passages weather joints,” he said.

While there is no easy fix for arthritis and other joint pain, there are some things you can do to reduce it.

“So our body tissues usually perform best and are most comfortable when they’ve been warmed up and loosened up before we subject them to sustained exercise. So, I like to have patients that I work with to make sure they do a five-to-10-minute warmup period before they go out and do their sustained exercise. That just sort of lubricates the joints, it limbers the tissues up a bit. So, you’re moving better and you’re typically more comfortable,” said Conley.

Even if you aren’t experiencing joint discomfort right now, just know it’s likely on the way.

Arthritis is a part of the aging process and experts advise not to be fearful of it. To understand that as we age, our bodies will change, and we can change with our bodies. And the way that we trained it at 25 needs to change when we’re 45 and then it needs to change when we’re at 65 and so on. So it’s important to adjust your goals so that as time goes by, you’re adapting to the changes your body’s going through.

Conley recommends to his patients that they use heat on their joints before they go out in the cold and ice packs when they are done with physical activity to prevent any post-activity inflammation.