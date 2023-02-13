KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Consumer Reports is offering a warning regarding the safety of pregnant women consuming tuna. The advocacy group said it found spikes of mercury in five popular canned tuna brands.

The brands in question are Bumble Bee, Chicken of the Sea, StarKist, Safe Catch and Wild Planet.

The levels found are still within the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) safety standards but Consumer Reports found spikes in levels varied from one can to another. The organization points out that mercury can be toxic to adults and is of particular concern to children, infants and pregnant women.

WATE spoke with Covenant Health High-risk Pregnancy OB-GYN Dr. Steven Andrade for his take on the warning.

“It’s about knowing what the regulations are and trying to stick with them. Everything is in moderation, that goes for many things, and this is truly one of them. The FDA, EPA, as well as the American College of OBGYN, and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, aren’t at this point changing their stance on the topic of mercury and foods,” Andrade said.

According to the FDA, canned light tuna falls under its “best choices” for seafood consumption while pregnant, limiting yourself to two to three servings a week.

The FDA states, “There are different types (or species) of tuna, such as albacore, bigeye and yellowfin. Some types of tuna that are bigger or live longer tend to have higher mercury levels, and that is why they are in different categories.”

Canned light tuna is in the “Best Choices” category as it is usually a mix of smaller tuna species, most often skipjack. Meanwhile, albacore (or white) tuna and yellowfin tuna are in the “Good Choices” category, and bigeye tuna is in the “Choices to Avoid” category.

In addition, fish caught in different geographic locations can vary in mercury content. For example, tilefish are in two categories as tilefish in the Gulf of Mexico have higher mercury levels than those in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the FDA.

For those who might become or are pregnant or breastfeeding, read more information provided by FDA.