KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A community event promoting health and wellness is happening in Market Square on Friday.

The disABILITY Resource Center is hosting its first community-wide Health Fair & Wellness Walk in downtown Knoxville. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Leaders with disABILITY Resource Center say the greatest wealth is health and they’re aiming to share that wealth with additional community resource providers, live music and an extreme challenge during Friday’s event.

The Health Fair & Wellness Walk is also sponsored by the City of Knoxville, Regions Bank and Cherokee Health Systems.