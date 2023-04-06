KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is hosting a preparedness workshop for the application of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillator use. The event will provide hands-on demonstrations from CPR Choice and the American Heart Association to make sure local families are ready to respond until professional medical care can arrive.

The free workshop will take place Saturday, April 15 at the Change Center, 203 Harriet Tubman St, from 9-11 a.m. Refreshments will be served.

At the free event, participants will also be provided on how to become CPR-certified. The Knox County Health Department will provide information on heart health and managing high blood pressure. All ages are welcome.

The sorority says it recognizes the importance of emergency response as a critical tool in life-or-death situations.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded in 1913 on the campus of Howard University to promote academic excellence; to provide scholarships; to provide support to the underserved; educate and stimulate participation in the establishment of positive public policy; and to highlight issues and provide solutions for problems in their communities.

Today Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has over 300,000 initiated members and more than 1,000 chapters worldwide.. The Sorority uses its Five-Point Programmatic Thrust of economic development, educational development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement to create its national and local programs.