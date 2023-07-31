KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sleep should take up about a third of your day but for many, rest does not come easy. West Knoxville‘s Summit Sleep Services opened a few months ago and they have hit the ground running.

Medical Director Dr. Alok Sachdeva says if a person is not sleeping through the night it might be time to seek help.

“We provide the full range of sleep medicine services. We treat patients with obstructive sleep apnea, central sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, insomnia, narcolepsy, and others,” he said. “[If] it’s excessive, you’re getting up in the morning to start your day. You’re exhausted, you don’t feel rested. One thing I hear a fair amount is ‘You know when I get up in the morning to start my day, I’m more tired than when I went to sleep.’ That non-restorative sleep is a clear indicator that there could be a problem.”

Sachdeva gave WATE a tour of the lab and sleep center. Some patients stay overnight and are monitored by staff while others will take home sleep monitors.

Good sleep should take up about a third of your day. That is eight hours of your 24-hour period.

“Very difficult to sit on a two-legged stool. Same, same concept. So, if you aren’t doing well at a third of your day, it’s going to have a major impact not only on your quality of life but on your long-term health moving forward,” Sachdeva said.

People who suffer from high blood pressure, heart disease and have loud snoring or stop breathing at night should take their poor sleep seriously.

“For example, if you take obstructive sleep apnea, which we diagnose and treat frequently when it’s severe, it can break up one’s sleep so frequently during the night that, you know, you have that feeling of not sleeping at all when you wake in the morning. When you restore that healthy sleep for that person. It’s like a new lease on life, truly is, you know,” Sachdeva said.

According to the American Sleep Apnea Association, 50-70 million people in the United States have ongoing sleep disorders. In addition, one in three adults do not regularly get the recommended amount of uninterrupted sleep they need to protect their health.