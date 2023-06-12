KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mental health, like any part of the body that needs medical attention, should be treated at the level of need you are experiencing. A new program is providing more care for those who need it most.

The Knoxville Center for Behavioral Medicine is only a year old, but it is already expanding its services.

“Currently, we have inpatient programming, what we’re going to have here it’s going to be more outpatient, for example, you would come between 9 a.m.-12 p.m., you’ll go to group therapy. You have breakfast, lunch here, and then you’ll leave. So that way you can maintain the work you and your family still do on the outside,” said Kenneth Williams, manager of outpatient programming.

Crews worked on a wing of the hospital as they prepare to open to the public.

Williams said the program is a continuation of treatment for those who may not need to be admitted to a bed — but still need care through outpatient services.

“Yes, because you have to think about it this way, so that everyone doesn’t have to be inpatient, and you look at the current state of mental health in the state, actually nationwide. So you have a lot of persistent mental issues that are not being addressed, where you may only go once a week to a therapist, but some people need more than that. some people are going through a crisis like some family issues or even with COVID where you have increased levels of depression,” said Williams.

The goal is to allow patients to work through their mental health needs under the care of trained staff while maintaining their life outside of the hospital’s walls.

“Whenever you feel like there is a sense of life dissatisfaction, cause we’re not going to be treating people who are actively suicidal, not that, so people who have persistent depression, some mood disorders or may have some something that happened in their life that set them back where you need no help. So, if you need help, we want to make sure that you know, this is the place you come to,” said Williams.

​He said despite what brings you to the program, their aim is to help people have a life that means something to them.

The outpatient program started accepting patients two weeks ago and they are already seeing a tremendous response.