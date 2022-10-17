KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A ‘Safety Sitters’ class at an East Tennessee hospital is teaching children safety tips while staying home alone or watching their siblings.

With growing children asking to stay home alone or having the responsibility of babysitting, there are now classes available to help them. East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is teaching kids ages 11-14 about how to safely stay home without adult supervision.

When thinking about childhood development, the early stages are between a newborn and a toddler. A pretty anxious step in development for parents is the independence of the ‘tween’ and teen years.

“Even for myself as a 33-year-old man I need these skills to know what to do, like in case an emergency happens. ‘Who do I need to call if a kid has ingested poison?'” Instructor Tyrone Beach said.

Beach explained that the course offers hands-on training. The focus is to make sure the children and teens can respond safely to emergencies that may happen when an adult isn’t home.

“We are changing diapers, we are doing CPR, we are doing choking hazards. We are making sure that everybody is equipped for when they are watching two to three kids,” Beach said.

Even if a child isn’t watching or babysitting other kids — the Safe Sitters course is a great way to make sure they can safely stay home alone when an adult isn’t with them. It makes teens think about safety.

“Once they get those ‘aha’ moments of what I should do, or ‘I have been in a situation like this before and this is what my mom did, or this is what my dad did,’ It gives them that confidence without having that backup adult,” Beach said.

Safe Sitters also teaches correct babysitting techniques and how to turn babysitting into a business. Showing teens business skills like how to set your babysitting rate. The class is offered monthly for $26 dollars and seating is limited.

For more information about the class, visit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s website.