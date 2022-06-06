KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — June 1-7 each year is National CPR and AED Awareness Week. It spotlights how lives can be saved if more Americans know CPR and how to use a defibrillator.

Knoxville company CPR Choice trains businesses and individuals on how to increase the chance of survival during cardiac arrest by buying a patient some time using cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR.

“Time. Time is crucial. Every minute that goes by your chance of survival decreases by 10%. So getting help on the way is so important. And then if we can do high-quality CPR, followed with the use of an AED, your chance of survival can skyrocket,” said Sheryl Smith, the CEO of CPR Choice.

CPR Choice is an authorized AHA training site. During National CPR and AED Awareness Week, the American Heart Association stresses the importance of learning this life-saving technique.

“So, cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death here in the United States. And what people don’t realize is that 70% of those actually happen at home. So, we want people to be equipped with the knowledge that they can do CPR on their loved ones if an emergency was to happen,” said Smith.

A two-hour class can make the difference between life and death.

“So really, we try to go over like hands-only CPR. So, if you’ll take that bony part of your palm and then place it right here in the center of the mannequins breastbone…interlock your fingers like this. You’re going to hover right on top as much as you can and press straight down to where you can hear that clicks and press really hard to hear it,” said Choice Pro regional trainer, Heather Roberts.

She says pressing hard, pushing down two inches, and, keeping the right rhythm is key.

“So that tempo right there is how fast you want to compress. You really have to put into practice really hard pressure,” said Roberts.

According to the Health Association, only 40% of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest receive the immediate help that they need before professional help arrives.

“My second job is being a firefighter and when we show up on scene and somebody is already doing compressions that helps us tremendously when we show up,” said Roberts.

Learning chest compressions and CPR could be the one thing to buy you time until you make it to the hospital.