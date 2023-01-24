KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A few minutes in a chair at MEDIC Regional Blood Center amounting to a life saving donation for one Knoxville dad.

“I try to continually give platelets. because platelets have the lowest shelf life of any of the blood products,” said John Halter.

In 2018, doctors told Halter and his wife that their infant daughter, Hattie, had leukemia. Their world was turned upside down.

“She was diagnosed at nine months and so we went through treatment and everything was overwhelming,” said Halter. “We were a team. Went through that and experienced a lot. God was with us the whole time.”

They found the strength to walk her through her cancer journey. Relying on his faith and putting that faith into action.

“When we actually went to Nashville for treatment. It was the hardest part of the treatment. It was a bone marrow transplant. Another dad, his daughter, had cancer. He told me we need to donate blood because they were getting so many blood products at that time. I lost track of how many blood products Hattie got. red blood cells, platelets, white plasma,” said Halter.

They bonded over their blood donations, rolling up their sleeves was a deeply personal decision.

“We had the opportunity. We knew our daughters were getting blood and we knew we could provide blood to someone else even if it wasn’t our child.”

More than four years later and Hattie is in remission and doing well. Halter is still giving.

“There’s no financial incentive for you to donate but if you can look across the interstate there at (East Tennessee) Children’s Hospital or Fort Sanders or any hospital and know you are going to make an impact or save a life, then it’s worth it.”

The Halter family will never know who donated Hattie’s life saving blood, but they are grateful they did.