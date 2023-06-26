KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nine out of 10 people with lupus are women. It’s an inflammatory disease, where the immune system attacks its own tissues. One Knoxville woman looking to spread awareness about the disease.

“Strength, faith, and courage” is more than just a slogan on a shirt for Shikeitha Westfield.

“I discovered it when I first got my blood clot in my right arm. They immediately did emergency surgery, and I went on medical leave for a while,” said Westfield.

The “it” was lupus. It was the start of a big change in her life.

“I was in excruciating body pain. I could barely move. All I could do was roll over. I was swelling. The only thing that was able to calm it was a good warm hot shower but once you sit still it was a wrap.”

The autoimmune disease was wearing on her body, but Westfield would find comfort in a sorority formed for women who are living with lupus.

“They have been very encouraging and uplifting. I talk to him all the time. If they feel like you’re down, especially my line sisters, they will inspire you. They take every morning to say good morning. I’ll send gospel songs or how your day,” she said.

She joined Lambda Sigma Sigma Lupus Sorority, but the closest chapter is in Atlanta.

That’s why Westfield is putting on an inaugural lupus golf tournament in Knoxville because she says there needs to be more lupus support in the community.

“I want to do something that is different and get the word out because we don’t have anything here in Knoxville for lupus. It’s not a lot of resources or things out there but it is women and men who have it. So I wanted to do a lupus golf tournament,” said Westfield.

Spreading awareness and raising funds. The event will take place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Knoxville Municipal Golf Course. To register for the tournament, click here, and to donate, click here.

“A lot of people can’t relate. They just look at you and say you don’t look sick, but you don’t know what my body felt like or what I go through.”

She wants others to know they aren’t fighting lupus alone.