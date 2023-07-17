KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you have ever needed an MRI, then you know just how closed-in the procedure can feel. A new machine now offered at Summit Medical Group at Deane Hill in Knoxville is making getting a scan more comfortable and expanding access to care.

The larger MRI gives patients an extra 12 centimeters of space during a scan, and every centimeter counts.

“The beauty of this new machine is it’s a lot wider bore, larger bore, which is 70 centimeters versus the 58. Much better pay for patient comfort for the claustrophobic patient and for the larger body habitus patient,” said Tom Phegley, MRI supervisor at the Summit Diagnostic Imaging Centers at Deane Hill.

“The old one is really small, very claustrophobic. The new one was extremely comfortable, lots of room,” said Kim Davis, who has experienced both machines at Summit. “You have the headphones on, so you don’t hear the sound of the machine knocking in your ears. Fast, I mean, it was just it was a world of difference.”

Phegley said the extra space in the Signa Voyager MRI makes the procedure more tolerable.

“They’ll tell you as soon as they go in, ‘I don’t like this. I want out of here.’ So, those are the things that usually happen with the claustrophobic patient,” he said. “Of course, then you’ve got the larger body habitus as they go in, and it’s harder for them to fit into that circumference. So that’s why this wide bore helps out so much.”

While it is more comfortable for patients, the Voyager also makes life a little easier for those behind the machine.

“But look at the difference over here in the resolution, it’s just so much clearer,” said Phegley.

The technology gives those who need to interpret and diagnose a clearer look at the body. Using the GE Air Recon DL software, they are getting faster scans with cleaner images.

“Because when we were doing 20, 30, 45-minute-long scans, it’s really hard for somebody to lay there and stay still. So, you got the technologist out here, like myself, saying, ‘”‘Please hold still. Now we are going to go on the next scan.’ Now, within the six minutes, everybody is so happy about laying in there that there they are saying, ‘It’s the easiest thing I’ve ever done.'”

Even if it’s not the easiest, it’s surely easier.