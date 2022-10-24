KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The old adage of growing old gracefully means more than just looking good at any age, it’s about making sure a person is prepared for life’s changes physically and financially. The CAC Office on Aging is hosting its annual fall workshop called Aging: A Family Affair 2022.

It’s an event that takes some of the surprises out of growing older.

“So, for the past 37 years, this will be our 38th Annual Aging: A Family Affair conference where we focus on providing education and information to older adults in the community. And we have really focused on the positive impacts and positive images of aging,” said Dottie Lyvers with the Office on Aging.

Workshops include topics like Medicare, updating legal documents and how to prevent Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

“Well, we just want to provide practical information for individuals who are navigating the aging process whether that be that they are looking for opportunities to have fun, whether they’re looking for opportunities to have some care in the home or whatever it might be helping with their finances.”

The keynote presentation, “Aging and Equity” will be given by Javiette Samuel, Ph.D., Associate Vice Chancellor of Diversity & Engagement at the University of Tennessee.

The event isn’t just for seniors.

“Yes, please anyone is welcome to attend. It doesn’t have to be somebody who’s 60 and older. We have a number of professionals that are working with older adults also that attend so anyone is welcome to attend. The information is applicable to all ages, especially if maybe like you said, there might be an adult child who’s taking care of a loved one as well.”

Aging: A Family Affair 2022 takes place Thursday, Nov. 10 at Rothchild Conference Center in Knoxville. Tickets are $25 in advance. To find out more, click here.