KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When detecting Alzheimer’s and other brain disorders — early detection is key. Two rural clinics in East Tennessee are taking part in a nationwide study to see how detection can be improved.

“United Primary Care is a physician assistant-owned and operated set of rural health care clinics and we were approached by AAPA to join a study. So, Davos (Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative) AAPA and Cleveland Clinic came together to put together a global response to get ahead of Alzheimer’s and this has been years in the making. $700 million dollars over the next 6 years from Davos,” said United Primary Care physician assistant Adam Thornton.

It’s an Early Detection Toolkit for Alzheimer’s. Thornton said 75% of dementia patients go undiagnosed. The American Academy of Physician Associates, AAPA, wants to see what can be done to catch brain disorders early.

“So, we took clinical data from AAPA with our patients that we see for four weeks. We’re introduced to the online toolkit and used that, completed it, and now we’re in a follow-up process of collecting data for an additional 12 weeks. What they want to see is if our data before and after the toolkit show better outcomes with screenings and follow-ups and continuation of care with those patients,” said Thornton.

Thornton said the self-guided toolkit has everything from cognitive screening tools to additional training and educational resources. The goal is to not only interpret results but also improve the conversations with caregivers and patients.

“You don’t learn how to approach that patient in a room and take care of that patient and talk to their family members until you do it in real life so in my opinion the groundbreaking aspect of what they’re doing with this toolkit is we as primary care physician assistants are going to get a resource that helps further our knowledge on screening, educating, and referring them to the appropriate echelon of care if needed,” said Thornton.

The need is there – an estimated 120,000 people aged 65 – plus — are living with Alzheimer’s in Tennessee. The United Primary Care clinics in Madisonville and Etowah are among five sites across the country selected to test the toolkit.