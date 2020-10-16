Hearing set on national eviction moratorium in Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee landlords hoping to overturn a national eviction moratorium will make their case in front of federal judge later this month.

The hearing comes as similar cases across the country have been dismissed by both state and federal judges.

In Tennessee, attorneys representing the seven Memphis landlords remain confident they’ll be successful in showing the moratorium violates not only property rights but also federal regulations.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 30 in the Memphis federal courthouse. President Donald Trump’s administration earlier this year issued a directive halting the eviction of certain renters though the end of 2020 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus