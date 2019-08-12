“Heart of Loudon” meant to spread message of love following historic courthouse fire in Loudon County

A fire damaged the historic Loudon County Courthouse back in April.

Months later, people are using the fence around the charred building to spread a message of love.

The movement is called “Heart of Loudon.” It was sparked by a woman trying to show love and support in the county. She hung a handmade heart at the site of the burned courthouse. That handmade heart was put up on the fence three weeks ago by Suzanne Cunningham, an artist who crochets for a living

.”After the tragedy of the courthouse burning, I decided to do a heart just to spread some love, show some love for Loudon and share a little bit of my art with the community,” said Cunningham.

That heart, though, never saw the light of day. Cunningham said it was taken overnight. That’s when another community member stepped in.

“Suzanne made the first heart and it got stolen, so today we want to go above and beyond that by doing as many heart as we possibly can, getting the community involved,” said organizer Jenny Bradford.

Sunday, the community was invited to spread the message of love and hang their own hearts at the site that still holds a special place in many hearts.

“We want to show strength and show our love and show our support for the first responders that were here trying to diligently put out the fire,” Bradford said.

“It’s turned into something greater, and I hope it will touch everybody else’s hearts too,” Cunningham said.

Organizers are encouraging people to stop by and add their own heart artwork to the fence.