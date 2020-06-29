Heavy Johnson City PD presence at Volunteer Pawn on W. Walnut Street as protesters gather

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple officers with the Johnson City Police Department were gathered outside of Volunteer Pawn on Monday afternoon.

Protesters were also seen in a group on West Walnut Street as police blocked the entrance to the store’s parking lot.

As the situation developed Monday afternoon, protesters were also seen blocking part of the road in front of the business.

Protesters are blocking W Walnut Street in front of Volunteer Pawn as some of the protesters say they were refused business earlier today because of wearing “New Panthers” shirts.



We are working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/7cxH9ItkPB — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) June 29, 2020

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel attempted to call Volunteer Pawn with no answer and reports their Facebook page was no longer accessible.

As of 3:40 p.m. Monday, Anslee reported that JCPD vehicles had blocked part of W. Walnut Street.

Protesters were seen wearing shirts that read “New Panthers.”

