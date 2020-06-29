Heavy Johnson City PD presence at Volunteer Pawn on W. Walnut Street as protesters gather

1  of  3
by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple officers with the Johnson City Police Department were gathered outside of Volunteer Pawn on Monday afternoon.

Protesters were also seen in a group on West Walnut Street as police blocked the entrance to the store’s parking lot.

As the situation developed Monday afternoon, protesters were also seen blocking part of the road in front of the business.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel attempted to call Volunteer Pawn with no answer and reports their Facebook page was no longer accessible.

As of 3:40 p.m. Monday, Anslee reported that JCPD vehicles had blocked part of W. Walnut Street.

Protesters were seen wearing shirts that read “New Panthers.”

Details are limited at this time. Stay with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates to this breaking story.

