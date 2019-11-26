Heavy rains cause partial collapse of Clinch Ave. in Clinton

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Heavy rains Saturday have caused a part of one local road in Clinton to collapse, according to city officials.

The city of Clinton shared these images from Clinch Avenue near south Seivers Boulevard in the northbound lanes just north of the Green bridge.

The Tennessee Dept of Transportation has traffic restricted to one lane traveling in each direction.

The city says crews are working around the clock until the road is stabilized.

Meanwhile, drivers should drive slowly and use caution when traveling through this stretch.

The city adds to expect traffic back-ups and delays during peak hours for the next several days.