Heiskell man charged with aggravated assault in Karns shooting

A Heiskell man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault Monday after a shooting in Karns.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on the 7000 block of Oxmoor Road just after 5:00 a.m. on Monday, September 2. When investigators arrived on the scene the victim had already been transported to UT Medical Center.

Ty Ellison, 20, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. According to the arrest report, Ellison fled the scene in a car and an arresting officer feared for his life when Ellison drove at a high rate of speed towards the police cruiser before swerving to avoid the vehicle.

The victim told investigators at the hospital he got into a physical confrontation with Ellison before he produced a handgun and shot him.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update as they become available.