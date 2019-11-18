Helen Ross McNabb Center opening behavioral health center in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Helen Ross McNabb Center is celebrating an expansion on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new facility in Anderson County.

The center will be located at 100 Adams Lane in Oak Ridge. It will serve those in Anderson County and surrounding areas.

This facility will allow staff to continue to deliver outpatient mental health, addiction and social services. It will also house the center’s new scheduling team.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to start at 9 a.m. Monday. It will include a short program featuring local leaders like Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank.