Helicopter pilot describes rescue flight in Great Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re hearing from the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter pilot who helped rescue a hiker from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Earlier this week, a THP helicopter completed what’s called a ‘hoist rescue’ to get a Maryville hiker out of the back country on Friday.

We are told the hiker suffered a knee injury on Bull Head Trail, two miles below the summit of Mount LeConte.

Lieutenant Brad Lund spoke about his experience in the rescue, describing some of the challenges he faced keeping the chopper steady while others worked to hoist the hiker.

Today Lt. Brad Lund interviewed w/ ⁦@WKRN⁩ & ⁦@6News⁩ on THP’s Aviation capability. Our Pilots stand ready to fly at a moments notice. They fly in response to reckless drivers, tactical operations and life saving rescues. Our Aviation unit is critical to saving lives. pic.twitter.com/PO75UyGzqm — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) May 27, 2020

Lund also saying his job required a lot of concentration.

The park says it is grateful for the help from THP to rescue the hiker.

We’re told that hiker had knee, rib and arm injures along with cuts on his face. He is expected to recover and was able to go home that night.