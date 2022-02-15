KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Forest Service is holding its annual Tellico River Clean-Up on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

At 8 a.m., participants can begin registering at the Tellico Ranger Station. Due to COVID-19, participants will register from their vehicles and receive their gloves and bags. In addition, people are asked to wear masks and to stay in their vehicles while interacting with registration personnel.

In addition, all volunteers are asked to maintain a safe 6-foot distance between each other while picking up trash. In 2021, nearly 150 participants collected half a ton of trash along Tellico River, North River, and Citico Creek.

“Everyone is encouraged to wear long sleeve shirts, sturdy shoes or boots, and gloves. Garbage bags will be provided as well as the garbage pickup. This is always a fun and rewarding event,” said Forest Service representative, Mary Jane Burnette.

For additional information, please contact Burnette at 423-397-8413 or mary.burnette@usda.gov.