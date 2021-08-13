Help for domestic violence victims in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Domestic violence resulted in 90 murders across Tennessee last year. Almost 70,000 domestic violence related offenses were also reported in that same time frame, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

News 2 has been working with organizations to highlight information on options and resources for victims to safely get out of threatening situations. Plus, News 2 investigates flaws in the system. Watch our special reports ‘Domestic Violence: Escaping the Danger’ all day Thursday in every newscast.

Below is a list of resources available for victims across Middle Tennessee.