Help with a critical need by donating blood to MEDIC at WATE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – MEDIC has a critical need for blood donations and you can donate on Wednesday from noon to 6:30 p.m. at WATE 6 On Your Side’s office on North Broadway.
Blood drives are being held at 25 Food City locations this week as well as our studios at 1306 N. Broadway.
There is a critical need for O Positive, O Negative, A Positive and A Negative blood types, according to MEDIC, the regional blood center.
Here is a list of donation locations and times the rest of this week:
(Donors will get a free MEDIC T-shirt and a coupon for Texas Roadhouse.)
Wednesday, Jan. 15
- Food City Sevierville- 741 Dolly Parton Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Food City Maynardville – 4344 Maynardville Hwy. Maynardville, TN 37807, 12-6 p.m.
- Food City Jefferson City- 1507 Odell Dr. Jefferson City, TN 37760, 12-6 p.m.
- WATE-TV – 1306 North Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917, 12-6:30 p.m.
- Food City Loudon- 2799 Highway 72 N, Loudon, TN 37774 12-6 p.m.
- Food City Oliver Springs- 508 E Tri-County Blvd Oliver Springs, TN 37840 12-6 p.m.
- Food City Kodak- 2946 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Kodak, TN 37764, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Food City Maryville West- 1610 West Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN 37801 12-6 p.m.
- Food City Powell- 7350 Clinton Hwy, Powell, TN 37849 12-6 p.m.
- Food City E. Morris Blvd.- 1105 E. Morris Blvd., Morristown, TN 37813, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Food City Harriman- 1130 South Roane St., Harriman, TN 37748 12-6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
- Food City Dandridge- 123 West Highway 25/70 Dandridge, TN 37725 12-6 p.m.
- Food City Clinton- 507 S Charles G Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716, 12-6 p.m.
- Food City Middlesboro- 102 North 12th Street, Middlesboro, KY 40965, 12-6 p.m.
- Food City Vonore – 2120 Hwy 411, Vonore, TN 37885 12-6 p.m.
- Food City Lafollette- 2221 Jacksboro Pike, Suite 1, Jacksboro, TN 37757 12-6 p.m.
