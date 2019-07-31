Hepatitis A case confirmed at Johnson City McDonald’s

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health is investigating a case of acute Hepatitis A in an employee at McDonald’s in Johnson City.

According to our sister station WJHL, It’s been traced to the McDonald’s located along West Market Street.

Health officials say customers who visited the restaurant between noon and midnight on Wednesday, July 24 could have been exposed. They estimate 500 people could have eaten there in that time span.

“We are committed to providing a clean and safe environment for all who visit our restaurant,” owner Jim Davis told WJHL. “We are working with the Northeast Tennessee Health Department to ensure the continued well-being for both our guests and crew.”

There will be a Hepatitis A vaccination event at a clinic located at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m until 6 p.m. both days.