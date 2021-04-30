Heritage Middle Schools upping security after several fights in one day

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Heritage Middle School in Blount County is stepping up safety measures after several fights inside the school.

According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, there were at least 6 or 7 fights at the school on Tuesday.

Two police reports were filed by the school security officer. They show the victims were not expecting the fights. In one case, a girl was hit from behind while she was sitting in class.

The report shows the parent of one of the victims wants to press charges.

“Blount County Schools is following our disciplinary procedures in dealing swiftly with each incident to ensure the safety of students.”

Blount County Schools statement

Officials said they’ve added more adult supervision in all hallways, the cafeteria and bus dismissal areas.