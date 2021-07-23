Heroin, guns, ballistic vests: Knoxville Police bust local drug trafficking ring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Handguns and heroin were removed from three homes as Knoxville Police busted a drug trafficking ring on Thursday.

More than 600 grams of heroin was recovered after search warrants were executed at 5313 Maywood Road, 7209 Old Clinton Pike and 8818 Crescent Lake Way. Seven people were arrested. The warrants were executed by Knoxville Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

During the operation, the agency said KPD investigators and TBI agents recovered over 600 grams of heroin. Also recovered were three handguns, two ballistic vests, a drug press, processors and various additional drug paraphernalia.

The bust comes after a record-setting number of overdoses in Knox County in 2020. In March, an undercover operation in Jefferson County called “Operation Heroin Highway” resulted in the arrest of 4 people police said are believed to be dealers and suppliers.

“The search warrants were issued by the Knox County Criminal Court following a comprehensive investigation into a drug trafficking organization involved in the distribution of heroin in the Knoxville area,” said Knoxville Police in a press release. That investigation was the result of a collaborative effort between the KPD Organized Crime Unit, the TBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Upon entering the Maywood Road residence, police reported finding 12 dogs and five cats. The dogs and cats were distressed, in poor health and appeared to have been neglected. KPD Animal Control officers responded to the scene and took custody of the animals, who were delivered to Young-Williams for medical care.

The following individuals were arrested during Thursday’s operation:

Katia Young

DOB: 3/5/01

7209 Old Clinton Pike

Charge: Manufacture, Sell or Delivery of Schedule I Controlled Substance

Diontay Martin

DOB: 2/6/90

Detroit, Michigan address

Charge: Manufacture, Sell or Delivery of Schedule I Controlled Substance

Dellone Martin

DOB: 1/20/91

Detroit, Michigan address

Charge: Manufacture, Sell or Delivery of Schedule I Controlled Substance

Frederick Davis Jr.

DOB: 1/16/92

Detroit, Michigan address

Charge: Manufacture, Sell or Delivery of Schedule I Controlled Substance

Latisha Galyon

DOB: 11/22/77

5313 Maywood Road

Charge: Maintaining premises for the purpose of using, keeping or selling controlled substances, simple possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance, animal cruelty

Ray Sayne

DOB: 19/19/63

5313 Maywood Road

Charges: Maintaining premises for the purpose of using, keeping or selling controlled substances, simple possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance, animal cruelty

Trashauna Ewing

DOB: 11/22/02

Harriman, TN address

Charge: Simple possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance

Additional charges and arrests are expected as the investigation continues, police said.