HHS cancelling ventilator contracts, says stockpile is full

FILE – In this May 13, 2020, file photo, a ventilator is assembled at the Ford Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti Township, Mich.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is cancelling some of its remaining orders for ventilators, after rushing to sign nearly $3 billion in emergency contracts as the COVID-19 pandemic surged in the spring.

The Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that the national stockpile has now reached its maximum capacity for the life-saving breathing machines, with nearly 120,000 available for deployment.

Though the orders were billed as a cost-saving measure, Democrats say the cancellations show the White House vastly overspent in its quest to fulfill President Donald Trump’s pledge to make the United States the “King of Ventilators.” 

