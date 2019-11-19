Hidden Valley releasing ranch-filled Christmas stocking

Santa might favor milk and cookies, but ranch dressing lovers now have a holiday treat of their own.
Hidden Valley is releasing ranch-filled Christmas stockings.
But don’t worry, it’s not fabric.
This food-safe plastic packaging is filled with 52 fluid ounces of Hidden Valley original ranch dressing.
It comes with a pour spout at the stocking toe and a silver mantle holder for those who want to proudly display it.
You can pre-order now for $35.
Check out hiddenvalley.com for more holiday gift ideas for ranch fans.
