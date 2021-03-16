High school principal, family killed in crash on I-16 in Georgia

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A family of three was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 16 in Bulloch County Sunday.

According to Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch, Dr. Jaroy and Elisia Stuckey and their son A.J. have been identified as the victims. Dr. Stuckey was the principal of Dublin High School and an alumnus of Georgia Southern University.

provided by Dublin City Schools

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students. To say we are heartbroken is a true understatement,” a statement from Dublin City Schools reads, in part.

School officials said Monday served as a day of mourning for the entire district. A memorial was set up at the entrance of the high school, and counselors were made available to students, parents and staff members.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. near mile marker 137 on the westbound lanes of the interstate.

The Georgia State Patrol said a semi-truck towing a tanker rear-ended the Stuckeys’ car, which crashed into another tractor-trailer. Another car was hit by the second tractor-trailer, and the tanker caught fire.

I-16 was backed up for several hours as law enforcement investigated the crash and a shooting incident a few miles away.

According to Futch, autopsies will be performed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.