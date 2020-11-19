High-speed chase on I-40 ends with an arrest in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect is under arrest in Cumberland County after leading police on a chase traveling 100 miles per hour.

William Kirby was arrested after two sets of spike strips laid out by the Tennessee Highway Patrol slowed the vehicle he was driving on Interstate 40.

The incident began when THP attempted to stop a silver Toyota Prius speeding near 100 m.p.h. at mile marker 338 along I-40. The vehicle did not stop and continued traveling at a high rate of speed.

During the chase, deputies said they noticed something thrown out out of the car window. It was recovered and found to be about 15 grams of Methamphetamine.

The suspect left the interstate near the 328 exit, crossed and began travelling west in the eastbound lane. Deputies deployed spike strips at two separate locations that deflated the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound side of the interstate where Kirby was taken into custody.

Kirby was booked into the Cumberland County Jail.