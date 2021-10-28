TENNESSEE (WATE) — Roads are closed throughout East Tennessee as a high wind warning has been issued for Tennessee and North Carolina border area until 8 p.m. Thursday by the National Weather Service in Morristown. The high wind warning includes the Smokies and winds may gust up to 60 miles per hour or more.

Power lines and trees could possibly be brought down to those winds, using caution while driving in these areas is suggested.

Along with that warning, a wind advisory has also been issued for east Polk County, TN and Cherokee/Clay Counties in North Carolina until 8 p.m. for wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour in the higher elevations.

US 441 (Newfound Gap Road) between Gatlinburg, TN and Cherokee, NC is closed due to high winds.

Cherokee Orchard Road is closed at the park boundary due to high winds.

Laurel Creek Road is closed at the Townsend Wye due to high winds.

Foothills Parkway East is closed between I-40 to U.S. Highway 321 (Cosby) due to high winds.