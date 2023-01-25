KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.

WATE’s Storm Team reported wind speeds of 83 mph at Cove Mountain in Sevier County and 78 mph at Camp Creek in Greene County.

(WATE Staff)

Down in the valley, wind speeds did not reach the same magnitude, however, they were still strong. Meteorologist Ken Weathers said that winds at McGhee Tyson Airport reached 42 mph. Some other notable wind speeds were:

Tri Cities: 31 mph

Chattanooga: 35 mph

Oak Ridge: 33 mph

According to the Storm Team, overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday, there was a high wind advisory for much of East Tennessee with a High Wind Warning along the eastern boarder of the state where there are higher elevations.

Moving into Thursday, Weathers said it will remain cloudy and chilly, but there will be a 30% chance for a rain/snow mixture for some. While the mix may linger throughout the day, afternoon temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s to near 40°, so major impacts from snow accumulation are not expected.