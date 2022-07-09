The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Tennessee.

#50. Gibson County

– Median household income: $45,557

— 16.9% below state average, 29.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

— #2,242 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.1%

— #2,364 highest among all counties nationwide

#49. Monroe County

– Median household income: $45,576

— 16.9% below state average, 29.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 13.8%

— #2,670 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

— #2,362 highest among all counties nationwide

#48. Rhea County

– Median household income: $46,096

— 15.9% below state average, 29.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.2%

— #2,106 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%

— #2,319 highest among all counties nationwide

#47. McMinn County

– Median household income: $46,872

— 14.5% below state average, 27.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

— #2,068 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

— #2,245 highest among all counties nationwide

#46. Sullivan County

– Median household income: $47,438

— 13.5% below state average, 27.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

— #1,961 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

— #2,192 highest among all counties nationwide

#45. Hickman County

– Median household income: $47,457

— 13.5% below state average, 27.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.8%

— #2,179 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

— #2,190 highest among all counties nationwide

#44. Van Buren County

– Median household income: $47,576

— 13.2% below state average, 26.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 12.9%

— #2,770 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

— #2,180 highest among all counties nationwide

#43. Crockett County

– Median household income: $47,581

— 13.2% below state average, 26.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.0%

— #2,345 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #2,179 highest among all counties nationwide

#42. Franklin County

– Median household income: $47,777

— 12.9% below state average, 26.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

— #1,868 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

— #2,163 highest among all counties nationwide

#41. Madison County

– Median household income: $48,396

— 11.7% below state average, 25.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

— #1,902 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%

— #2,102 highest among all counties nationwide

#40. Humphreys County

– Median household income: $48,411

— 11.7% below state average, 25.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

— #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #2,101 highest among all counties nationwide

#39. Smith County

– Median household income: $48,611

— 11.3% below state average, 25.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.1%

— #1,768 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #2,081 highest among all counties nationwide

#38. Perry County

– Median household income: $48,716

— 11.2% below state average, 25.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 11.7%

— #2,899 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%

— #2,073 highest among all counties nationwide

#37. Washington County

– Median household income: $48,923

— 10.8% below state average, 24.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.3%

— #1,570 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

— #2,052 highest among all counties nationwide

#36. Bledsoe County

– Median household income: $49,382

— 9.9% below state average, 24.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.2%

— #2,479 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%

— #2,002 highest among all counties nationwide

#35. Cumberland County

– Median household income: $49,423

— 9.9% below state average, 24.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

— #2,715 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

— #1,997 highest among all counties nationwide

#34. Stewart County

– Median household income: $49,537

— 9.7% below state average, 23.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

— #2,347 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

— #1,986 highest among all counties nationwide

#33. Giles County

– Median household income: $49,815

— 9.2% below state average, 23.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

— #1,674 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

— #1,953 highest among all counties nationwide

#32. Marion County

– Median household income: $50,059

— 8.7% below state average, 23.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.2%

— #2,106 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

— #1,927 highest among all counties nationwide

#31. Meigs County

– Median household income: $50,733

— 7.5% below state average, 21.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

— #2,565 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

— #1,852 highest among all counties nationwide

#30. Coffee County

– Median household income: $51,030

— 6.9% below state average, 21.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

— #2,035 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

— #1,822 highest among all counties nationwide

#29. Sevier County

– Median household income: $51,734

— 5.7% below state average, 20.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

— #1,834 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

— #1,716 highest among all counties nationwide

#28. Bradley County

– Median household income: $51,872

— 5.4% below state average, 20.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.4%

— #1,543 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

— #1,695 highest among all counties nationwide

#27. Jefferson County

– Median household income: $51,899

— 5.4% below state average, 20.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

— #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide

#26. Shelby County

– Median household income: $52,092

— 5.0% below state average, 19.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.0%

— #990 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

— #1,660 highest among all counties nationwide

#25. Anderson County

– Median household income: $52,338

— 4.6% below state average, 19.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

— #1,488 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

— #1,618 highest among all counties nationwide

#24. Cannon County

– Median household income: $52,518

— 4.2% below state average, 19.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

— #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

— #1,597 highest among all counties nationwide

#23. Bedford County

– Median household income: $52,973

— 3.4% below state average, 18.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

— #1,821 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

— #1,554 highest among all counties nationwide

#22. Chester County

– Median household income: $53,336

— 2.7% below state average, 17.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.8%

— #2,179 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

— #1,518 highest among all counties nationwide

#21. Lincoln County

– Median household income: $53,923

— 1.7% below state average, 17.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

— #1,251 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

— #1,454 highest among all counties nationwide

#20. Marshall County

– Median household income: $55,299

— 0.8% above state average, 14.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

— #1,520 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,315 highest among all counties nationwide

#19. Roane County

– Median household income: $55,578

— 1.4% above state average, 14.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.9%

— #1,009 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

— #1,282 highest among all counties nationwide

#18. Hamilton County

– Median household income: $56,606

— 3.2% above state average, 12.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.7%

— #805 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #1,199 highest among all counties nationwide

#17. Trousdale County

– Median household income: $56,981

— 3.9% above state average, 12.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

— #2,222 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #1,163 highest among all counties nationwide

#16. Dickson County

– Median household income: $57,804

— 5.4% above state average, 11.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

— #1,315 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

— #1,072 highest among all counties nationwide

#15. Knox County

– Median household income: $59,250

— 8.1% above state average, 8.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 26.6%

— #724 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

— #966 highest among all counties nationwide

#14. Blount County

– Median household income: $60,301

— 10.0% above state average, 7.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.6%

— #921 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

— #871 highest among all counties nationwide

#13. Maury County

– Median household income: $60,567

— 10.5% above state average, 6.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.2%

— #968 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

— #845 highest among all counties nationwide

– Median household income: $60,878

— 11.0% above state average, 6.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.8%

— #1,014 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #830 highest among all counties nationwide

#11. Loudon County

– Median household income: $61,664

— 12.5% above state average, 5.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 26.6%

— #724 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

— #776 highest among all counties nationwide

#10. Tipton County

– Median household income: $62,474

— 13.9% above state average, 3.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.5%

— #825 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

— #720 highest among all counties nationwide

– Median household income: $62,515

— 14.0% above state average, 3.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 27.9%

— #631 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

— #716 highest among all counties nationwide

#8. Fayette County

– Median household income: $63,618

— 16.0% above state average, 2.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 30.1%

— #486 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.9%

— #659 highest among all counties nationwide

#7. Moore County

– Median household income: $63,762

— 16.3% above state average, 1.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

— #1,105 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

— #648 highest among all counties nationwide

#6. Cheatham County

– Median household income: $63,988

— 16.7% above state average, 1.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.8%

— #904 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

— #637 highest among all counties nationwide

#5. Robertson County

– Median household income: $66,088

— 20.5% above state average, 1.7% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 27.5%

— #659 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

— #520 highest among all counties nationwide

– Median household income: $68,718

— 25.3% above state average, 5.7% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 29.2%

— #529 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%

— #414 highest among all counties nationwide

#3. Sumner County

– Median household income: $69,878

— 27.4% above state average, 7.5% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 31.4%

— #419 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

— #384 highest among all counties nationwide

#2. Wilson County

– Median household income: $78,962

— 44.0% above state average, 21.5% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 37.5%

— #224 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

— #209 highest among all counties nationwide

#1. Williamson County

– Median household income: $111,196

— 102.8% above state average, 71.1% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 56.3%

— #18 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 3.9%

— #22 highest among all counties nationwide