The 2019 median household income in the U.S. was $68,703, up 6.8% from 2018. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to discover which counties in your state rake in the most cash.

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five counties with the highest median household income in the country can all be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Tennessee.

50. Hamblen County

Median household income: $43,619

— 18.2% below state median, 30.6% below national median

— #2,656 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,005 highest rate among all counties nationwide

49. Grainger County

Median household income: $44,064

— 17.4% below state median, 29.9% below national median

— #2,697 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

48. Bledsoe County

Median household income: $44,122

— 17.3% below state median, 29.8% below national median

— #2,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #409 highest rate among all counties nationwide

47. Dyer County

Median household income: $44,185

— 17.1% below state median, 29.7% below national median

— #2,084 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #732 highest rate among all counties nationwide

46. Putnam County

Median household income: $44,259

— 17.0% below state median, 29.6% below national median

— #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

45. Union County

Median household income: $44,671

— 16.2% below state median, 28.9% below national median

— #2,597 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #732 highest rate among all counties nationwide

44. Crockett County

Median household income: $44,717

— 16.1% below state median, 28.8% below national median

— #2,251 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

43. DeKalb County

Median household income: $45,511

— 14.6% below state median, 27.6% below national median

— #1,906 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

42. Humphreys County

Median household income: $45,667

— 14.4% below state median, 27.3% below national median

— #2,371 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

41. Stewart County

Median household income: $45,809

— 14.1% below state median, 27.1% below national median

— #2,387 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

40. Cumberland County

Median household income: $45,958

— 13.8% below state median, 26.9% below national median

— #2,697 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,186 highest rate among all counties nationwide

39. Sullivan County

Median household income: $46,684

— 12.4% below state median, 25.7% below national median

— #1,919 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

38. Smith County

Median household income: $48,068

— 9.8% below state median, 23.5% below national median

— #1,458 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,285 highest rate among all counties nationwide

37. Madison County

Median household income: $48,161

— 9.7% below state median, 23.4% below national median

— #1,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,030 highest rate among all counties nationwide

36. Washington County

Median household income: $48,334

— 9.4% below state median, 23.1% below national median

— #1,410 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

35. Jefferson County

Median household income: $49,139

— 7.8% below state median, 21.8% below national median

— #1,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,020 highest rate among all counties nationwide

34. Meigs County

Median household income: $49,167

— 7.8% below state median, 21.8% below national median

— #2,421 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #704 highest rate among all counties nationwide

33. Sequatchie County

Median household income: $49,370

— 7.4% below state median, 21.4% below national median

— #2,472 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

32. Marion County

Median household income: $49,432

— 7.3% below state median, 21.3% below national median

— #1,988 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

31. Lincoln County

Median household income: $49,485

— 7.2% below state median, 21.3% below national median

— #1,532 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide

30. Sevier County

Median household income: $49,610

— 7.0% below state median, 21.1% below national median

— #2,313 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide

29. Giles County

Median household income: $49,614

— 7.0% below state median, 21.1% below national median

— #1,946 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

28. Coffee County

Median household income: $50,351

— 5.6% below state median, 19.9% below national median

— #1,663 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

27. Anderson County

Median household income: $50,392

— 5.5% below state median, 19.8% below national median

— #1,358 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,341 highest rate among all counties nationwide

26. Bedford County

Median household income: $50,415

— 5.4% below state median, 19.8% below national median

— #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,895 highest rate among all counties nationwide

25. Bradley County

Median household income: $51,331

— 3.7% below state median, 18.3% below national median

— #1,451 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

24. Franklin County

Median household income: $51,585

— 3.3% below state median, 17.9% below national median

— #1,655 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

23. Shelby County

Median household income: $51,657

— 3.1% below state median, 17.8% below national median

— #930 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

22. Chester County

Median household income: $51,946

— 2.6% below state median, 17.3% below national median

— #2,045 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide

21. Dickson County

Median household income: $53,076

— 0.5% below state median, 15.5% below national median

— #1,410 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

20. Marshall County

Median household income: $53,197

— 0.2% below state median, 15.3% below national median

— #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

19. Roane County

Median household income: $53,367

— 0.1% above state median, 15.1% below national median

— #1,146 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #914 highest rate among all counties nationwide

18. Hamilton County

Median household income: $55,070

— 3.3% above state median, 12.4% below national median

— #793 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

17. Cannon County

Median household income: $55,330

— 3.8% above state median, 12.0% below national median

— #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

16. Trousdale County

Median household income: $56,321

— 5.6% above state median, 10.4% below national median

— #2,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,479 highest rate among all counties nationwide

15. Blount County

Median household income: $56,667

— 6.3% above state median, 9.8% below national median

— #957 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

14. Maury County

Median household income: $57,170

— 7.2% above state median, 9.0% below national median

— #1,068 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

13. Knox County

Median household income: $57,470

— 7.8% above state median, 8.5% below national median

— #719 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,566 highest rate among all counties nationwide

12. Montgomery County

Median household income: $57,541

— 7.9% above state median, 8.4% below national median

— #1,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

11. Moore County

Median household income: $57,708

— 8.2% above state median, 8.2% below national median

— #948 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

10. Loudon County

Median household income: $58,065

— 8.9% above state median, 7.6% below national median

— #829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,865 highest rate among all counties nationwide

9. Davidson County

Median household income: $60,388

— 13.3% above state median, 3.9% below national median

— #623 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,167 highest rate among all counties nationwide

8. Fayette County

Median household income: $60,711

— 13.9% above state median, 3.4% below national median

— #482 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

7. Tipton County

Median household income: $61,291

— 14.9% above state median, 2.5% below national median

— #696 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #1,984 highest rate among all counties nationwide

6. Cheatham County

Median household income: $61,913

— 16.1% above state median, 1.5% below national median

— #900 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,654 highest rate among all counties nationwide

5. Robertson County

Median household income: $63,307

— 18.7% above state median, 0.7% above national median

— #639 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,677 highest rate among all counties nationwide

4. Sumner County

Median household income: $67,204

— 26.0% above state median, 6.9% above national median

— #415 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,835 highest rate among all counties nationwide

3. Rutherford County

Median household income: $67,429

— 26.5% above state median, 7.3% above national median

— #545 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide

2. Wilson County

Median household income: $75,991

— 42.5% above state median, 20.9% above national median

— #232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #2,893 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Median household income: $112,962

— 111.9% above state median, 79.8% above national median

— #12 highest rate among all counties nationwide

— #3,131 highest rate among all counties nationwide