From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on.

While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention. To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education.

All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

#50. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $49,750

#238 highest pay among all metros-

Employment: 440

National

Annual mean salary: $73,210-

Employment: 219,800-

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

Boulder, CO ($107,230)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#49. Coating, painting, and spraying machine setters, operators, and tenders

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $49,770

#29 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 280

National

Annual mean salary: $42,140

Employment: 137,510

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($64,780)

Portsmouth, NH-ME ($64,240)

Harrisonburg, VA ($61,990)

Job description: Set up, operate, or tend spraying or rolling machines to coat or paint any of a wide variety of products, including glassware, cloth, ceramics, metal, plastic, paper, or wood, with lacquer, silver, copper, rubber, varnish, glaze, enamel, oil, or rust-proofing materials. Includes painters of transportation vehicles such as painters in auto body repair facilities.

#48. Machinists

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $49,890

#103 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 970

National

Annual mean salary: $47,800

Employment: 360,340

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

Urban Honolulu, HI ($68,950)

Anchorage, AK ($64,610)

Farmington, NM ($64,190)

Job description: Set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments out of metal. Includes precision instrument makers who fabricate, modify, or repair mechanical instruments. May also fabricate and modify parts to make or repair machine tools or maintain industrial machines, applying knowledge of mechanics, mathematics, metal properties, layout, and machining procedures.

#47. Crane and tower operators

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $50,080

#99 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

National

Annual mean salary: $64,010

Employment: 44,060

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.

#46. Audio and video technicians

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $50,370

#48 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $53,390

Employment: 62,360

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($80,510)

Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($77,990)

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($73,960)

Job description: Set up, maintain, and dismantle audio and video equipment, such as microphones, sound speakers, connecting wires and cables, sound and mixing boards, video cameras, video monitors and servers, and related electronic equipment for live or recorded events, such as concerts, meetings, conventions, presentations, podcasts, news conferences, and sporting events.

#45. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door



Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $50,410

#131 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $62,400

Employment: 50,660

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

Madison, WI ($90,020)

Salinas, CA ($87,650)

Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

#44. Meter readers, utilities



Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $50,440

#39 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $46,160

Employment: 26,490

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($84,560)

Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($76,260)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($71,420)

Job description: Read meter and record consumption of electricity, gas, water, or steam.

#43. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $50,480

#232 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 400

National

Annual mean salary: $57,000

Employment: 147,680

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

#42. Surveying and mapping technicians

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $50,560

#75 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $49,770

Employment: 53,370

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($86,090)

Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,010)

Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($79,790)

Job description: Perform surveying and mapping duties, usually under the direction of an engineer, surveyor, cartographer, or photogrammetrist, to obtain data used for construction, mapmaking, boundary location, mining, or other purposes. May calculate mapmaking information and create maps from source data, such as surveying notes, aerial photography, satellite data, or other maps to show topographical features, political boundaries, and other features. May verify accuracy and completeness of maps.

#41. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $50,600

#103 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 420

National

Annual mean salary: $51,440

Employment: 105,400

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Wausau, WI ($57,620)

Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670)

Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.

#40. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $50,720

#154 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,180

National

Annual mean salary: $52,000

Employment: 362,090

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

#39. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $50,910

#22 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $70,440

Employment: 10,390

ntry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($102,210)

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($89,680)

Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($81,550)

Job description: Install, adjust, or maintain mobile electronics communication equipment, including sound, sonar, security, navigation, and surveillance systems on trains, watercraft, or other mobile equipment.

#38. Tool and die makers

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $51,400

#120 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $55,520

Employment: 61,190

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

Flint, MI ($74,390)

New Haven, CT ($73,530)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,420)

Job description: Analyze specifications, lay out metal stock, set up and operate machine tools, and fit and assemble parts to make and repair dies, cutting tools, jigs, fixtures, gauges, and machinists’ hand tools.

#37. Traffic technicians

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $51,490

#17 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $53,140

Employment: 7,430

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,490)

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($76,870)

Pittsburgh, PA ($65,580)

Job description: Conduct field studies to determine traffic volume, speed, effectiveness of signals, adequacy of lighting, and other factors influencing traffic conditions, under direction of traffic engineer.

#36. Electricians

Knoxville, TN- Annual mean salary: $51,650- #239 highest pay among all metros- Employment: 2,770National- Annual mean salary: $61,550- Employment: 656,510- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent- Metros with highest average pay: — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)- Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#35. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $51,930

#170 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National

Annual mean salary: $69,040

Employment: 128,300

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

#34. Industrial machinery mechanics

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $52,290

#268 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 860

National

Annual mean salary: $57,350

Employment: 385,980

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#33. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $52,490

#98 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $61,010

Employment: 25,530

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,330)

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($95,140)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($85,480)

Job description: Develop programs to control machining or processing of materials by automatic machine tools, equipment, or systems. May also set up, operate, or maintain equipment.

#32. Chemical plant and system operators

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $52,640

#33 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $65,460

Employment: 29,710

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Corpus Christi, TX ($86,970)

Lima, OH ($84,710)

Charleston, WV ($76,830)

Job description: Control or operate entire chemical processes or system of machines.

#31. Millwrights

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $52,790

#96 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $59,080

Employment: 44,400

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Elmira, NY ($94,190)

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.

#30. Advertising sales agents

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $52,870

#142 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National

Annual mean salary: $68,040

Employment: 110,040

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#29. Postal service mail carriers

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $53,170

#129 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 960

National

Annual mean salary: $53,180

Employment: 333,570

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

Burlington, NC ($55,750)

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

#28. Construction and building inspectors

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $53,190

#229 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $66,470

Employment: 113,770

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

Salinas, CA ($98,360)

Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#27. Postal service clerks

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $53,840

#53 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

National

Annual mean salary: $51,200

Employment: 86,950

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Monroe, MI ($58,120)

El Centro, CA ($58,000)

Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

#26. Insurance sales agents

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $53,970

#262 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 790

National

Annual mean salary: $69,100

Employment: 409,950

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#25. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $54,050

#101 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $67,600

Employment: 53,420

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

#24. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment



Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $54,310

#153 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 290

National

Annual mean salary: $63,350

Employment: 55,200

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510)

Jackson, TN ($92,200)

Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.

#23. Sheet metal workers



Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $54,940

#107 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 260

National

Annual mean salary: $55,320

Employment: 128,220

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

#22. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $55,870

#259 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,050

National

Annual mean salary: $70,490

Employment: 977,070

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

Boulder, CO ($94,870)

Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#21. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $57,090

#347 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,370

National

Annual mean salary: $72,990

Employment: 614,080

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#20. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $57,360

#177 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,460

National

Annual mean salary: $62,010

Employment: 1,427,260

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#19. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $57,850

#162 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 700

National

Annual mean salary: $65,230

Employment: 503,390

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#18. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $61,800

#281 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,920

National

Annual mean salary: $73,500

Employment: 1,278,670

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Danbury, CT ($112,810)

Napa, CA ($101,850)

Santa Fe, NM ($93,680

Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#17. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $62,450

#35 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $68,540

Employment: 13,220

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

Salt Lake City, UT ($85,150)

Richmond, VA ($80,870)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,510)

Job description: Appraise automobile or other vehicle damage to determine repair costs for insurance claim settlement. Prepare insurance forms to indicate repair cost or cost estimates and recommendations. May seek agreement with automotive repair shop on repair costs.

#16. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $62,610

#248 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,000

National

Annual mean salary: $66,800

Employment: 599,900

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

Longview, WA ($99,590)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#15. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $63,200

#87 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 650

National

Annual mean salary: $61,980

Employment: 190,510

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

Elmira, NY ($94,280)

Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

#14. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $65,120

#282 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,390

National

Annual mean salary: $73,100

Employment: 475,000

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#13. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $65,320

#40 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $68,170

Employment: 29,550

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

Springfield, IL ($102,660)

Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.

#12. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $66,440

#12 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 630

National

Annual mean salary: $53,330

Employment: 93,060

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Billings, MT ($77,010)

Hattiesburg, MS ($73,780)

Baton Rouge, LA ($71,630)

Job description: Operate or tend equipment to control chemical changes or reactions in the processing of industrial or consumer products. Equipment used includes devulcanizers, steam-jacketed kettles, and reactor vessels.

#11. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $68,950

#267 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 320

National

Annual mean salary: $97,180

Employment: 122,310

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

#10. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $69,850

#146 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $83,170

Employment: 69,000

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.

#9. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $72,850

#80 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 390

National

Annual mean salary: $70,650

Employment: 287,150

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#8. Detectives and criminal investigators

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $75,610

#172 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

National

Annual mean salary: $89,300

Employment: 105,980

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#7. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $77,430

#97 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 300

National

Annual mean salary: $74,410

Employment: 114,930

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

Redding, CA ($112,850)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

#6. Occupational health and safety technicians

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $77,510

#2 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $57,870

Employment: 20,950

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790)

Knoxville, TN ($77,510)

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950)

Job description: Collect data on work environments for analysis by occupational health and safety specialists. Implement and conduct evaluation of programs designed to limit chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic risks to workers.

#5. Hazardous materials removal workers

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $79,260

#1 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $49,170

Employment: 44,010

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

Knoxville, TN ($79,260)

Salinas, CA ($72,170)

Kennewick-Richland, WA ($70,300)

Job description: Identify, remove, pack, transport, or dispose of hazardous materials, including asbestos, lead-based paint, waste oil, fuel, transmission fluid, radioactive materials, or contaminated soil. Specialized training and certification in hazardous materials handling or a confined entry permit are generally required. May operate earth-moving equipment or trucks.

#4. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $82,910

#267 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 300

National

Annual mean salary: $105,100

Employment: 132,210

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

#3. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $86,790

#14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $79,660

Employment: 13,880

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.

#2. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $88,340

#99 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 650

National

Annual mean salary: $90,120

Employment: 240,290

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#1. Commercial pilots

Knoxville, TN

Annual mean salary: $136,090

#8 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $110,830

Employment: 37,120

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

Medford, OR ($152,730)

Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.