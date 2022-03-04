Whether you’ve lived in Kentucky your whole life or are planning a trip there for the first time, there are plenty of things to do no matter your tastes. From historic landmarks and museums to stunning parks and hiking trails, Stacker compiled a list of the highest things to do in Kentucky on Tripadvisor.

The list includes must-see sites, unusual activities off the beaten path, iconic buildings and museums, and plenty of places you’re likely to have heard of and still others that may be new to you. Whether you’re a seasoned local or looking for something fun to do during your visit, we’ve got you covered.

Keep reading for the highest-rated things to do in Kentucky!

#30. Barton 1792 Distillery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (798 reviews)

– Category: Distilleries

#29. Swope’s Cars of Yesteryear Museum

– Rating: 5 / 5 (262 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

#28. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Experience at Stitzel-Weller

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (632 reviews)

– Category: Distilleries

#27. Smothers Park

– Rating: 5 / 5 (524 reviews)

– Category: Parks

#26. Old Frankfort Pike

– Rating: 5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Category: Scenic Drives

#25. Cumberland Falls State Resort Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,298 reviews)

– Category: State Parks, Waterfalls

#24. Muhammad Ali Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,241 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

#23. Floodwall Murals

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (916 reviews)

– Category: Points of Interest & Landmarks

#22. Purple Toad Winery

– Rating: 5 / 5 (368 reviews)

– Category: Wineries & Vineyards

#21. New Riff Distillery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)

– Category: Distilleries

#20. Willett Distilling Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (803 reviews)

– Category: Distilleries

#19. Conrad-Caldwell House Museum (Conrad’s Castle)

– Rating: 5 / 5 (621 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

#18. Newport Aquarium

– Rating: 4 / 5 (2,142 reviews)

– Category: Aquariums

#17. Crystal Onyx Cave

– Rating: 5 / 5 (348 reviews)

– Category: Caverns & Caves

#16. Castle & Key Distillery

– Rating: 5 / 5 (411 reviews)

– Category: Distilleries

#15. Evan Williams Bourbon Experience

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,193 reviews)

– Category: Distilleries

#14. Kentucky Horse Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,632 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums, State Parks

#13. Mammoth Cave

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,923 reviews)

– Category: Caverns & Caves

#12. Buffalo Trace Distillery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,416 reviews)

– Category: Distilleries

#11. The National Quilt Museum

– Rating: 5 / 5 (990 reviews)

– Category: Art Museums

#10. National Corvette Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,871 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

#9. The Big Four Bridge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,909 reviews)

– Category: Bridges

#8. Angel’s Envy Distillery

– Rating: 5 / 5 (810 reviews)

– Category: Distilleries

#7. Lost River Cave

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,059 reviews)

– Category: Caverns & Caves, Geologic Formations

#6. Ark Encounter

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,983 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

#5. Churchill Downs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,637 reviews)

– Category: Historic Sites, Horse Tracks

#4. Kentucky Derby Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,293 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

#3. Kentucky Bourbon Trail

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (398 reviews)

– Category: Scenic Walking Areas

#2. Keeneland

– Rating: 5 / 5 (2,806 reviews)

– Category: Horse Tracks

#1. Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,518 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

