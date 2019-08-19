Highway 91 in Elizabethton reopens following Earnhardt Jr. plane crash

The burned remains of a plane that was carrying NASCAR television analyst and former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. lie near a runway Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Elizabethton, Tenn. Officials said the Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport. Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, tweeted that “everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.” (Earl Neikirk/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)

A Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson confirmed to WATE Highway 91 in Elizabethton has reopened Monday after Dale Earnhardt Jr’s plane came to a crashing halt on the road Thursday.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. took the weekend off from broadcasting to be with his wife and daughter after the three were in a plane crash landing Thursday near Bristol Motor Speedway.

Crews worked diligently, completing milling and paving work on the asphalt that was damaged as a result of jet fuel spilled during the crash.

An initial report released by the Federal Aviation Administration said: “Aircraft experienced hard landing, bounced, departed runway, and caught fire.”

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Saturday NASCAR gave tickets to Saturday’s Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway for all the agencies that responded to the fiery plane crash on Thursday.

In a conversation with ESPN’s Marty Smith, Earnhardt expressed appreciation of the outpouring of support and love he and his family have received.