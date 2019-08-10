Hiker dead after cardiac distress in the Smokies, according to GSMNP officials

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – According to GSMNP officials, rangers responded to a report of a man experiencing cardiac distress near the Greenbrier Ranger Station, on Friday afternoon.

58-year-old Harold Thompson of Knoxville, was hiking along the Injun Creek many with his brother when he experienced cardiac distress.

Thompson’s brother along with park medics attempted to revive him with CPR and an AED on the scene.

Thompson was pronounced dead on the scene and transported to Leconte Medical Center.